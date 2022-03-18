Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

