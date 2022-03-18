PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Announces Earnings Results

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PharmaCyte Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.