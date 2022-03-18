Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

