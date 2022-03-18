PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

PHXHF stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

