Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

