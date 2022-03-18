PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 30,517 shares.The stock last traded at $33.10 and had previously closed at $33.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHI. StockNews.com raised PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PLDT by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in PLDT by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

