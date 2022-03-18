Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Porch Group alerts:

NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 2,658,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $788.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.69. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Porch Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 247,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after buying an additional 122,142 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,574,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 138,296 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.