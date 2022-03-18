Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €97.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($106.59) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($146.15) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porsche Automobil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.67 ($112.82).

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €82.40 ($90.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €67.02 ($73.65) and a 12-month high of €102.00 ($112.09).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

