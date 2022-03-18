Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Price Target Cut to $66.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57,350.00 to $66.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

Shares of PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises of services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.