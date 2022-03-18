Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Price Target Cut to $66.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57,350.00 to $66.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises of services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (PSZKY)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.