Praxis Precision Medicines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,997% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $11.11 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $505.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.41.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

