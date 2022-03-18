Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision BioSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

DTIL opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.