Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $60.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 170,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRLD. Bank of America lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

