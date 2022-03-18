Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Major Shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, Acquires 294,365 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 294,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

