Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Update

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 14,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progenity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $212.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progenity by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 775,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 150,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

