Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.99 Million

Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will post sales of $139.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.48 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. Progress Software posted sales of $131.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $609.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.90 million to $610.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $641.38 million, with estimates ranging from $640.66 million to $642.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

