Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NYSE:PGR opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

