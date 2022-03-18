PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTIC opened at $9.80 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.