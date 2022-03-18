ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.95.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

