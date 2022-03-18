Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Critical Survey

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Proterra N/A -32.07% -19.42%

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.29 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.11 Proterra $242.86 million 6.95 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stellantis and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Proterra has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.30%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Stellantis.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

