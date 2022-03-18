Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,590 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,590 ($20.68) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.96% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.90) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price target on Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($24.43) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,719 ($22.35) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,730.27 ($22.50).

Shares of PRU stock traded down GBX 10.75 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,060.25 ($13.79). 5,097,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,145. The company has a market cap of £29.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,334.08. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 976 ($12.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($93,673.71).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

