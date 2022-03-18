Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.14

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

