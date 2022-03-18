PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $311,395.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Amar K. Goel sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $311,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PUBM stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after buying an additional 81,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 272,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.