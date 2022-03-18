PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products, and C&R. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

