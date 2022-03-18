PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
