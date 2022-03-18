Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issued By William Blair

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CarLotz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. CarLotz has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

