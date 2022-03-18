Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 515,983 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

