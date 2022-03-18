Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

ALT opened at $7.05 on Friday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Altimmune by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Altimmune by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.