Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

