Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Decreased by KeyCorp

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,666,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

