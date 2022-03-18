Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gamida Cell in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMDA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.94 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

