Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,942 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 803,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 693,928 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

