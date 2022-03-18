Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar purchased 10,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,500 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 87,234 shares of company stock worth $490,497. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

