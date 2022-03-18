Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. decreased their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

SGTX stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.61. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

