Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.56.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $221.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

