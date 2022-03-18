Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MVB Financial Corp. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MVBF opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $503.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MVB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MVB Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

