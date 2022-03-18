Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lifted by Analyst

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Subsea 7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

