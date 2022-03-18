Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lifted by Analyst

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Subsea 7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.
Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.