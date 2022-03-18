Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.16. 1,378,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,792. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.03 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.