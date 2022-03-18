Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $145.16. 1,378,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.43. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $122.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.