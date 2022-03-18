Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Questor Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

