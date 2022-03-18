Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.19 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,073 shares of company stock worth $2,076,932. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after acquiring an additional 610,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.