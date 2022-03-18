Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.