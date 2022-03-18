Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 314.90%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

