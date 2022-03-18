Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BigCommerce (BIGC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2022 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – BigCommerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $26.00.

2/10/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $60.00.

1/25/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BIGC stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $537,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,655. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

