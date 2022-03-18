Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 100,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.92 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,779,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.