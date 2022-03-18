Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 324 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $196.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $141.94 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

