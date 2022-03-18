Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,246 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,537,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 279,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

