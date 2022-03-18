Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

