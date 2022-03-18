Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after purchasing an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,613,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,921,000 after purchasing an additional 556,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

CyrusOne Profile (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.