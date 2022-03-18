Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 466 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $180.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.31 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

