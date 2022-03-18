Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 6,299 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

