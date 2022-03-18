Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,361 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

